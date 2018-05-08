Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch Delivers Achievement Program

Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch delivered the Junior Achievement program JA Our City to Delaware Elementary School 3rd graders this morning. Crouch highlighted the 3rd grader’s program session by entitling it “The Business Zone.” Crouch has been traveling across the state of Indiana and has spoken with adult organizations, clubs, and Hoosier entrepreneurs. They have discussed the five pillars of Governor Holcomb’s 2018 Next Level Agenda with one of them being able to “Develop a 21st Century skilled and ready workforce.

As one of the leading organizations of student pathway, Junior Achievement is in the business of committing to the workforce development and transformation, equipping young people with solid financial aptitude, and inspiring in them an entrepreneurial spirit. Junior Achievement programs are taught by many local community volunteers. Junior Achievement was very excited to have Lt. Governor Crouch at the elementary sharing her experiences and expertise in the world with 3rd graders at Delaware Elementary School.

Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana’s K-12 programs fosters financial literacy, work and career readiness and entrepreneurship skills. Junior Achievement encourages young people to believe in themselves through these volunteer-based educational experiences. One important thing Junior Achievement takes seriously is teaching students how money, careers and business ownership works. JASWIN began in 1964 and still serves 11 counties between Southwestern Indiana and Southeastern Illinois.

Junior Achievement is recognized as the worlds largest organizations dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skill they need to succeed in the future. They teach children how to balance economic success, plan for their future, and make smart decisions for their academic future. JA programs allow corporate and community volunteers deliver the programs, provide relevant and hands-on experiences that give students throughout their academic career knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today the Junior Achievement programs reach more than 4.6 million students per year in 113 cities/towns across the United States.

