Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch Casts Vote

Many politicians cast their votes alongside their constituents. Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch spent the day in her hometown of Evansville to vote.

Crouch arrived at the Washington Square Mall Tuesday morning. She says she always likes to go to the polls on Election Day instead of voting early.

Crouch says it’s important to her to take time out of the day to have your voices heard by voting in the elections.

“They determine the future of our county, of our state, of our country and often times people kind of take that for granted. Men and women have fought and died for us to have the right to vote and so I am really excited and encouraged by the crowd that I see here today,” says Crouch.

Crouch spent time at the polls in Vanderburgh, Spencer and Warrick Counties visiting with voters.

She plans on heading back to Indianapolis.

