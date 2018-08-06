LST Welcome Center design released

The LST Board of Directors released the design of what the Welcome Center might look like, once the ship is moved from its current spot at Marina Pointe.

In two weeks the Evansville City Council will make a final decision on moving the LST 325 to the Old Tropicana Riverboat location.

Right now, the ship sits at Marina Pointe when it’s not touring.

Officials with the USS LST Ship Memorial Organization want to move it downtown so more people can visit the museum and learn about the history of the warships.

The council will vote at their next council meeting.

It’s set to start at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Civic Center.

LST organizers want anyone who supports the move to attend the meeting.

