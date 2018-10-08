LST Relocation Bids Rejected

It’s back to the drawing board for the LST relocation project in downtown Evansville.

Bids were rejected by the Port Authority board this afternoon.

A project architect is recommending the board hold off on proposed bids that ranged from 1.5 to 3 million dollars.

The project’s timeline was a factor in rejecting the bids which pushes that project back.

“They didn’t have dry dock space therefore they could not bid the project in which created one bid conditional in which case we couldn’t accept those bids and had to reject the bids,” says project architect Darren Morley.

Changes to the project plan will be made at the next port authority meeting in November when bids are expected to re-open.

