LST Offering Tours Memorial Day Weekend

Opening up this Memorial Day weekend, the LST on the shores of Evansville. Today, free tours were given to those interested in one of Evansville’s greatest wartime exports, in honor of Maritime Day.

Folks were treated to an abbreviated tour due to high demand with about 700 people expected to attend.

Kenneth Grant says, “Oh yeah say we’re always looking for tour guides anybody that’s passionate about history especially Maritime history of course.”

The LST memorial moves to it’s seven day a week tour schedule starting Monday.

