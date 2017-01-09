LST Move Could Mean Boost in Attendance

The LST 325 could soon find itself in a new home.

Evansville Port Authority officials met Monday to discuss the next step in moving the LST from it’s current location to where the Tropicana boat now sits.

11,000 people walked aboard the LST in 2016 and members of the board hope to increase foot traffic with a move up the river front. The city approved a service agreement with engineering firm Morley and Associates. The firm is tasked with investigating the feasibility of moving the LST.

The firm is paid by the hour but the agreement is not to exceed $55,000. The process could take about six months and it will be up to the Army Corps of Engineers to offer a final permit.

The Tropicana has already agreed give the city a million dollars to help with the move.

As for the Tropicana boat, the general manager says it is already up for sale. It will be sold to a vendor or for scraps.

44News Reporter Heather Good has more below.

