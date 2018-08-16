LST 325 Departs For Iowa

The LST 325 set sail Thursday afternoon. The ship is headed for Iowa to educate the public about the warships.

The LST 325 will make stops in Davenport, Dubuque, and Chester over the next few weeks. Crew members will give presentations about the ships and their roles in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam.

On Monday night, Evansville’s City Council voted in favor of relocating the ship to where the Tropicana boat once sat.

The LST will return to Evansville once the tour is wrapped up on September 11th

