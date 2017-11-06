Home Indiana Evansville LST 325 Features in New COD Video Game November 6th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville landmark makes an appearance in a video game released over the weekend. The game is the 14th installment for the Call of Duty series. It’s called COD:World War II.

In the campaign mode at the end of the game, the video shows shots of the LST 325. Chris Donahue, a board member for the LST 325, encourages the COD gamers to come to Evansville and see the real thing.

“Bring your games with you,” said Donahue. “And be on the very ship that was there.”

Call of Duty isn’t the only international platform to feature the LST 325 this week. There was a four page spread on the warship is Sea Classics Magazine.

