LPGA Star Lexi Thompson Visits Tri-State

One of the biggest names in golf makes her mark in the Tri-State. In fact, Lexi Thompson is one of the best golfers to step foot in Newburgh.

The 23-year-old pro was at Victoria National Golf Club Tuesday. She spoke for a few hours with locals about her life on and of the course, and to support Golf Gives Back.

Thompson turned pro when she was 15-years-old, and became the youngest competitor ever at the U.S. Open when she was 12. She currently ranks fifth in the world golf rankings, and is one of the longest hitters averaging 275 yards off the tee.



Comments

comments