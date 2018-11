Lowe’s is closing 51 North American stores. Lowe’s said the locations are underperforming and the decision will help the hardware chain focus on its most profitable stores.

Retail stores are struggling to adjust to the rapid rise of online shopping, particularly from Amazon.

Many successful retailers with big stores have adjusted their business strategies to make better use of their physical spaces.

Stores such as Sears, Kmart and Toys “R” Us have closed.

Comments

comments