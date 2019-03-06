Low-Key St. Pat’s Party Ideas

March 6th, 2019 44News This Morning, Entertainment

Saint Patrick’s day is less than two weeks away, and if you’re thinking of throwing a party, mixologist and the down-towner known for her low key parties, Kira Irons stopped by with some quick tips on how to throw a great party on the cheap!

She manages to incorporate all the usual themes: rainbows, luck, shamrocks and the pot of gold all for less than $40.

Press play for her fun ideas and her “Liquid Luck” recipe…because what’s a party without a themed drink?!

And even though all of these are super cheap, they’re also totally Pinterest worthy!


