Love’s Travel Stops Brings 53 Positions Jobs to Hopkins County

May 24th, 2018 Kentucky

Love’s Travel Stops is expanding in the Tri-State and bringing 53 new jobs to Hopkins County, Kentucky. A grand opening was held at the newest location in Hanson near the intersection of I-69, and State Route 260.

The facility is open 24 hours a day and features a Hardee’s restaurant, brand new snacks, gourmet coffee, fresh-to-go options, electronics, soft-drinks and more. Professional drivers can take advantage of 63 truck parking spots, five showers, and laundry facilities.

This is the 11th Love’s location in Kentucky.

