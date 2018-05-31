Home Kentucky Love’s Travel Stop Now Open in Hopkins County May 31st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

The ribbon is cut now the new Love’s Travel Stop in Hanson, Kentucky is officially open. The new store is on Veterans Drive just off Interstate 69.

Love’s is known as a one-stop travel center for drivers. This location also has a Hardee’s restaurant. Hanson city leaders say they’re excited to bring this business to the area.

Love’s general store manager Wade Embree says, “Love’s becomes a draw to traveling customers to the professional drivers. We’ll be added to their fuel stops. We’ll see a lot more drivers here spending money in the community and everybody benefits from that.”

The travel center adds 53 jobs to Hopkins County and is the 11th loves to be built in Kentucky.



