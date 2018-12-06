Home Illinois Loved Ones Pushing to Build Shelter in Honor of Fairfield Teen December 6th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Illinois

The friends and family of a teen whose remains were found at a farm in Wayne County are finding a way to honor her. Megan Nichols went missing July 3rd, 2014 from Fairfield, Illinois.

Her remains were eventually found the December in Boylston, Illinois of 2017. How Nichols’ remains ended up there is still a mystery.

Our media partner WFIW reports Nichols’ loved ones are raising money to build a park shelter in her memory at Love of Mike Park in Fairfield.

A memorial fund is set up at Fairfield National Bank for anyone who would like to donate.

