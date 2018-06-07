Home Indiana Evansville Loved Ones Honored at Butterfly to Remember Event June 7th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Families, friends and members of the community gather for the Butterfly to Remember event to honor their loved ones who have passed away. It’s an annual community-wide gathering that takes place at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Each year, people come together to share stories and memories of their loved ones and to release butterflies in their honor.

It’s a touching ceremony designed to pay tribute to the legacy of loved ones lost.

“It’s really important for families in our to gather together to be able to memorialize and grieve with other families who have experienced that same thing,” says Dan Haire.

“Sing to your loved one, pray with your loved one, talk about memories that you have. If you have any kind of disagreements or anything, use that as a time to heal both for yourself and for them,” says Janie Thomas.

The event is a partnership between the community, Oak Hill Cemetery, and Aseracare Hospice in Evansville.

