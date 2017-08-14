Home Kentucky Love, Not Peace Ralliers Call for Removal of Owensboro Statue August 14th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

Just days after deadly protests in Virginia over a confederate statue, cities across America, including here in the Tri-State are rallying together to spread love and not hate.

In Owensboro, a group of people march in solidarity from Smother’s Park to City Hall. Their message wasn’t just to fight racism. People of the rally were calling Owensboro and Daviess County officials to remove the confederate statue on the Daviess County Courthouse lawn. They say the statues represent slavery.

“It is a plague on our city,” said Mae Hagan, rally organizer. “And it is a shameful reminder of our past.”

In response to the violent weekend in Charlottesville, the Illinois Senate adopted a resolution urging law enforcement officials to recognize the Neo-Nazi group as a terrorist organization.



