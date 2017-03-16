Home Kentucky Love Him or Hate Him: Ray Harper Reaps Winning Cultures March 16th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Kentucky, Owensboro, Sports Pinterest

People either like him or a lot, or not at all.

Former Kentucky Wesleyan head men’s basketball coach Ray Harper has known this for nearly 20 years.

Alongside leading the Panthers to a pair of Division II National Championships in 1999 and 2001, Harper collected a 242–45 win-loss record during his ten-year tenure in Owensboro. He has also been named the Division II National Coach of the Year seven times.

But, with the end of uncertainty of how he finds ways to win, the uncertainty came to an end. And Harper parted ways with Kentucky Wesleyan in 2005. Twelve years later, he’s leading Jacksonville State to its first NCAA Tournament appearance as a first-year head coach.

JoJo: When people hear the name Ray Harper, people either say they love you or hate you.

Ray: Yeah.

JoJo: So, what do you say to people when they discuss your career at Kentucky Wesleyan, how it ended, and the success you’re having now?

Ray: I was extremely happy at Kentucky Wesleyan. Had they not made a decision to de-emphasize basketball, I’d still be there today.

Moving on for the win is Harper’s way of surviving and advancing. He went on to remove the interim tag at Western Kentucky, where he led the Hilltoppers to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances over three seasons. And like everybody else in the world, Harper seeks to feel wanted and needed.

“I’ve never quit on anything in my life. And I’m not going to quit on a team,” Harper said. “I took over a team at Western Kentucky that was five and fourteen. And the first thing I told them was I believe in you. I think those few words are key to tell kids, because they need to know people believe in them.”

For Harper, it’s mandatory to believe in a system that’s driven by will power, which is nothing new for the Muhlenberg County native.

“I started playing Little League Baseball when I was five. My mom would freak about because I was always playing against the 12-year-olds,” he said. “But, it doesn’t matter if my wife and I are playing cards…If they’re going to keep score, I’m going to try to win. If winning wasn’t important, then I always say why do we keep score?”

So, what if the score doesn’t turn out the way Harper and the Gamecocks want Friday against No. 2 Louisville?

“Regardless of what happens, we’ve had a heck of a year.”



