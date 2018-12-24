Home Kentucky Louisville Officer Dies in Crash on I-64 December 24th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

A Louisville police officer dies after a crash involving a tanker truck on I-64. The officer is identified as the deceased Detective Deidre Mengedoht a seven-year veteran with the force.

Mengedoht was reportedly conducting a traffic stop on a pickup when the truck crashed into her cruiser.

The officer’s cruiser caught fire and Mengedoht was trapped inside her burning cruiser and died at the scene. It happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday under the Belvedere.

All lanes of the I-64 in both directions near the crash site were closed for several hours while crews investigated what happened.

Police arrested the truck driver, 60-year-old Rodger Burdette, on charges of murder and DUI.

