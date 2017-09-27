Home Indiana Louisville Man Faces Armed Robbery, Intimidation Charges In Dubois County September 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana, Kentucky

In Dubois County a man from Louisville is facing charges for allegedly putting a gun to a man’s head and robbing him. 21-year-old Abdifatah Abdi is charged with Armed Robbery and Intimidation with a deadly weapon.

Huntingburg Police say the robbery happened on Sunday July 2nd just before 3 a.m. The victim told police the robbery happened while he was at a friend’s house in a car making a phone call.

Louisville Police took Abdi into custody then transferred him to Dubois County. Abdi is being held on a $20,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, October 2nd at 9 a.m.

