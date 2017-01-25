Home Indiana Lottery Tickets Go Missing At One Tristate Store January 25th, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana Pinterest

One thousand dollars worth of Lottery Tickets go missing from an Evansville convenience store. Police were called to the Huck’s location in the 3900 block of North Green River road Tuesday afternoon, after a supervisor noticed the missing tickets during an audit. According to the police report, the suspect who is an employee of the store, was seen on a surveillance camera taking the tickets. The employee later offered a written statement, but left the scene before officers arrived.

