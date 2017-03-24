44News | Evansville, IN

Lottery Sales Declining for State of Kentucky

March 24th, 2017 Kentucky

State officials say lottery ticket sales have gone down, but they are still on track for Kentucky.

The Kentucky Lottery Corporation says sales have gone down $24 million since this time last year.

Reports show sales are under budget with about $640 million in lottery sales through the month of February.

Officials say the numbers from last year were inflated from the record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot and blame the current decline on fewer people buying scratch-offs.

Sales this month have improved, and officials are expecting sales to rise when “big money” tickets go on sale next week.

Maggie Lamaster

44News Web Producer

