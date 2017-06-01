Lost Tire Causes Accident On Lloyd Expressway

A lost tire caused the accident on the Lloyd Expressway in Evansville.

The vehicle was heading east bound just west of US 41 during the lunch rush hour when the tire fell off.

Four vehicles and a dump truck were involved.

Officers say the accident started with a vehicle losing its tire forcing a driver to avoid hitting the tire which caused the chain reaction of accidents that followed afterwards.

Traffic was backed up for about a mile.

No injuries were reported.

