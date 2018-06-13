Lose the “WAIT”!

How many times have you said to yourself, I’ll get in shape…tomorrow?

Rhonda made the same choice as you for years, until now, and she’s here to help you lose the weight (and wait) with some unique tools.

Get this…she hasn’t had surgery, she doesn’t starve herself, and she exercises.

Seem too good to be true?

It’s not.

And she can help you do it too!

Follow her journey on YouTube (she’s hilarious), and follow her on Facebook for tips and motivation.

And JOIN Rhonda by attending monthly weigh-ins (announced on Facebook) at several locations around the entire Tri-State…there are prizes involved every month!

Here’s hoping you lose your reason to wait.





