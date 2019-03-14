Lori Loughlin Fired From Hallmark After College Admission Scandal

Actress Lori Loughlin has been fired from Hallmark projects after she was charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud in a college admission scam. Crown Media, the parent company to Hallmark, announced their split with Loughlin Thursday.

According to reports, Loughlin appeared in court and was released on a $1 million bail. She and her husband agreed to pay $500,000 to guarantee their daughters admission to the University of Southern California.

Loughlin played in several Hallmark projects such as When Calls the Heart, Garage Sale Mysteries, Every Christmas Has a Story, Homegrown Christmas, Full House and Fuller House on Netflix.

Previous story:

50 People Charged in College Admission Scam

Comments

comments