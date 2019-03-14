Lori Loughlin Fired From Hallmark After College Admission Scandal

Lori Loughlin Fired From Hallmark After College Admission Scandal

March 14th, 2019 Indiana

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest Tumblr WhatsApp

Actress Lori Loughlin has been fired from Hallmark projects after she was charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud in a college admission scam. Crown Media, the parent company to Hallmark, announced their split with Loughlin Thursday.

According to reports, Loughlin appeared in court and was released on a $1 million bail. She and her husband agreed to pay $500,000 to guarantee their daughters admission to the University of Southern California.

Loughlin played in several Hallmark projects such as When Calls the Heart, Garage Sale Mysteries, Every Christmas Has a Story, Homegrown Christmas, Full House and Fuller House on Netflix.

Previous story:
50 People Charged in College Admission Scam

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2019 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.