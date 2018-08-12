Home Indiana Evansville The Lorax Visits Mesker Park Zoo & Botanical Garden August 12th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

Kids in Evansville got a chance to meet a famous character for a Dr. Seuss book.

In Dr. Seuss’s book, The Lorax, it focuses on how our actions impact our environment. Therefore, the Lorax made his way to Mesker Park Zoo & Botanical Garden this afternoon teaching them about the effects on the environment. Kids event got a chance to meet the Lorax following each reading of his story. Some of them, even went as far to make a Lorax mustache for the big meeting.

Hope Mills said, “Oh my gosh, it was so sweet, all the kids smiling with the little mustaches they made, and just really loving the Lorax, so its really great.”

There were also educational activity booths, set up through out the zoo. The event was included in general admission to the zoo and was free for Zoo Members.

