A Look Back: Tecumseh Advances to Semi-State

The Braves will face Lanesville Saturday in the North Daviess semi-state matchup, but to get there they had to survive a late-inning rally from the same team playing host to this weekend’s event.

The Cougars of North Daviess came within one run of tying Tecumseh in the regional championship game, but came up just short in a 3-2 loss.

As for Lanesville and Tecumseh, they start their game at noon.

— Special thanks to WTHI in Terre Haute, Ind. for providing the highlights. —

Comments

comments