A Look Back on Sears’ History in Evansville

The major department store Sears will leave Evansville’s eldest mall. Sears, however, will always be linked to Evansville.

Back in the late 1800s, Evansville businessman William McCurdy created a business relationship with the original Sears partners.

Just as McCurdy started to build retail space in downtown Evansville, Sears decided to move away from its mail-order business.

So in 1925, the first free-standing Sears retail store in the country was built at Fourth and Sycamore downtown.

Vanderburgh County Historian Stan Schmidt says, “When Sears came into Evansville than in the 20s they got here right before the depression boom time there Sears quickly took was the main street store to go to.”

The downtown Sears eventually closed its doors in 1975.



Comments

comments