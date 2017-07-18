A Look Back at the Extreme Summer to Early Fall of 1881

The summer of 1881 was historic for the central & eastern U.S. (& the Tri-State) in the extent & intensity of the heat & drought. It ranks as one of the outstanding weather events in Tri-State weather history, comparable with the extreme summers of 1839, 1841, 1854, 1887, 1901, 1934, 1936, 1953, 1954, 1988, 2012

Temperatures reached as high as 111 in the Tri-State with reportedly many deaths from heat strokes.

Each month June -September saw temperatures reach the 100s over the Tri-State, but the heat seemed to peak in mid-August.

To this day, 1881 is still the driest August on record for the Evansville metro area with just 0.11″ rainfall.

Some other peak temperatures from the June-September period:

115 Milton, Pennsylvania (South-Southeast of Williamsport): this would be the state record, compared to the modern state record of 111 set July 9 & 10, 1936

112 Lincoln, Nebraska

112 Present-Day North Dakota

109 Long Branch, New Jersey (20 Miles Southeast of Newark)

108 Fort Benton, Montana

108 Portsmouth, Ohio

108 Franklin, Ohio (Near Columbus)

108 Clinton, Illinois (south of Bloomington, Illinois)

108 Danville, Illinois

108 Plano, Illinois (West-Southwest of Chicago)

108 Independence, Kansas

108 Topeka, Kansas

107 Weldon, North Carolina (Near Virginia State Line in the North-Central Part of the State)

106 Burlington, Iowa

106 Champaign, Illinois

106 Spencer, Indiana

106 St. Louis, Missouri

106 Shelbyville, Indiana

106 Ashwood, Tennessee (Southwest of Nashville): Long called “Memorable Hot Friday”

106 Richmond, Virginia

106 Petersburg, Virginia

105 Louisville, Kentucky (Hottest Since 1841)

105 Springfield, Illinois

105 Clarksville, Tennessee

105 Logan, Iowa (Hottest Since 1856)

105 McGregor, Iowa

105 Tuscola, Illinois (East of Decatur)

105 New Albany, Indiana (Hottest Since 1821)

105 Shreveport, Louisiana

104 Lacrosse, Wisconsin

104 Little Rock, Arkansas

104 Madison, Ohio (Between Cleveland, Ohio & Erie, Pennsylvania)

104 Bluffton, Indiana (Southwest of Fort Wayne)

104 Connersville, Indiana (East-Central Indiana)

104 South Bend, Indiana

104 Marshalltown, Iowa

103 Janesville, Wisconsin (Near Madison)

103 Augusta, Georgia

103 Des Moines, Iowa

103 Manchester, New Hampshire

103 Hanover, New Hampshire

103 Nashville, Tennessee

103 Cape Henry, Virginia (North Shore of Virginia Beach)

102 Bradford, Vermont

102 Charlotte, Vermont (Just South of Burlington, Vermont, in Northwestern Part of State)

102 Jackson, Michigan (South of Lansing)

101 Wilmington, Ohio (Hottest Since 1841)

101 Norwich, Vermont

100 Albany, New York

100 White River Junction, Vermont

July 1-September 13, 1881 Temperature Anomalies:

The August 31, 7 a.m. surface analysis shows the massive ridging over the eastern U.S.

100s over the Tri-State occurred in early September & over the eastern U.S. This extreme heat, combined with tender dry vegetation & the strong winds between the surface low over Lake Superior a strong surface cold front & the high off the East Coast drove strong southwest winds from Missouri & Arkansas to Michigan & Ontario.

Ripe for fires, a fire began in the forests near where a massive fire occurred in the fall of 1871. This fire northwest of Detroit spread uncontrollably in the heat, strong winds.

The massive inferno completely charred much of the forested thumb of Michigan. Nearly 2100 structures were burned to the ground, including 51 schools. The fire moved so fast that many sought shelter by jumping down into wells. At least 300 people were killed.

The area burned would be the equivalent to a region bounded by Princeton, Huntingburg, Owensboro, Calhoun, Dixon, Mt. Vernon to Poseyville.

