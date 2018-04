Home Sports Thunderbolts A Look Back: Bolts Capture First Playoff Win April 13th, 2018 JoJo Gentry Thunderbolts

The Evansville Thunderbolts can win a playoff series for the first time in franchise history with one more victory this weekend against the Macon Mayhem.

Evansville won its first game of the 2018 SPHL Playoffs at home in front of 2,674 fans at the Ford Center Thursday, according to a press release from the team.

The series now shifts to Macon where the Mayhem host game two and game three, if necessary.

Puck drop for Saturday’s game is at 6:35 p.m.



