Loogootee Teen In Need Of Life-Saving Transplant

A Loogootee teen is in need of a life-saving transplant. Volunteers are raising money for the Children’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA) in honor of transplant patients like Brittany Walker.

COTA is a national charity dedicated to organizing and guiding communities in raising money for transplant-related expenses.

Brittany Walker was born in 2002, and diagnosed with Cirrhosis. The doctors at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana, recommended a life-saving liver transplant.

Loogootee volunteers are raising about $50,000, but more volunteers are needed to help raise money for these expenses.

If you are interested in helping out, you can call Community Coordinator Sara Gibson at 812-854-5297 or sara.gibson@navy.mil.

Donations can also be sent to COTA, 2501 West COTA Drive, Bloomington, Indiana, 47403. Checks and money orders should be made payable to COTA, with “In Honor of Brittany W.” written on the memo line of the check.

Credit card donations are also accepted online at COTA for Brittany Walker.

