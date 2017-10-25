Home Indiana Loogootee Man Behind Bars For Allegedly Driving Under The Influence, Causing Crash October 25th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

A Loogootee man is behind bars after police say he was driving under the influence, causing an accident. Darren Lannan is charged for Operating A Vehicle While Intoxicated.

Jasper Police say just before 9 a.m., Lannan was driving on Highway 231, approaching HRJ Lane, when they say Lannan crossed the center line, colliding with another driver in the southbound lanes.

The crash caused Lannan to spin 180 degrees, landing on the southbound before coming to a rest on the southbound shoulder. The other driver’s vehicle veered off of the west side of the roadway, coming to a rest in the grass.

Lannan’s passenger was taken to Memorial Hospital for chest pains. Lannan was not injured in the accident.

Police say Lannan tested positive for marijuana and ecstasy. He was taken to the Dubois County Jail.

