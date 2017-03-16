Home Indiana Loogootee Man Arrested on Strangulation and Intimidation Charges March 16th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A Loogootee man is behind bars after police say he choked his girlfriend. Authorities say an investigation into a domestic violence situation last weekend led to the arrest of 20-year-old Jayce Patrick Wagoner.

Early Sunday morning, the Loogootee Police and Martin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 500 block of Butcher Boulevard on reports of a female being threatened with a gun. Officers say when they arrived they found the people involved in the dispute were separated. No charges were filed at that time.

Later that day, troopers say they were contacted regarding a female involved in the dispute and that she had been choked by her boyfriend, Jayce Wagoner. State Police say she told them if a report was filed, Wagoner threatened to beat up officers as well as the woman. Troopers say Wagoner also threatened to shoot and kill his girlfriend.

Wagoner was arrested Thursday just before 11 a.m. He is being held in the Martin County Jail. He faces charges of strangulation, intimidation, criminal confinement, and domestic battery.

