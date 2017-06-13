44News | Evansville, IN

Longtime Owensboro Catholic Coach Retires

June 13th, 2017 Kentucky, Owensboro, Sports

Owensboro Catholic High School announced this afternoon softball head coach George Randolph will retire.

The Aces 2016-17 season ended with a fourth-place finish in the Kentucky State Tournament, adding to the legacy Randolph created at the school.

His career began in 1996 when the state titles were still in slow-pitch format.

After winning one in that manner, Randolph led Owensboro Catholic to five fast pitch titles in 1998, 1999, 2003, 2005 and 2009.

His teams also finished runner-up in 2001, 2004, 2006 and 2013.

At one point, Randolph led the Aces to four straight championship games.

