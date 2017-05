Home Illinois Long-Time Wayne Co. Deputy Killed in Single Vehicle Crash May 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois Pinterest

A long-time Wayne County, Illinois deputy is killed in a single vehicle crash. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on Illinois Route 1 about two miles South of Norris City.

Authorities say 64-year-old Donald P. Atwood, Jr. was driving when he left the roadway and was ejected from the bike. Atwood was airlifted to Ferrell Hospital in Eldorado where he died.

