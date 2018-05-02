Long-Time Owensboro City Manager Announces Retirement

City Manager Bill Parrish announced he will be retiring after 17 years of service. Parrish will retire effective July 31st.

Parrish began working for the City of Owensboro in August 2001 as Sanitation Director after serving 24 years in the United States Marine Corps, where he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel.

Mayor Watson selected Parrish as City Manager in December of 2007. The mayor says Parrish is the epitome of a public servant.

“My Colonel Bill is the epitome of a public servant, not only as our City Manager, but also when he wore the uniform of the United States Marine Corps. I truly hope Bill will take the time to do what he truly enjoys in retirement and I wish him the very best,”

A search for his replacement will begin immediately.

