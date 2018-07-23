Home Indiana Long Road to Recovery For Noblesville Shooting Victim July 23rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The Noblesville Middle School student shot by a fellow student is back with her volleyball team for the first time since that fateful day. 13-year-old Ella Whistler was cheering them on at the Academy Volleyball Club in Indianapolis.

Whistler was seriously injured when her fellow classmate opened fire inside the school on May 25th. Due to her injuries, she wears a neck brace but says it feels amazing to be back with her friends.

“It feels really good. I feel good getting back to a normal schedule and being able to do the normal things that I would usually do, and it just feels really nice,” says Whistler.

The volleyball team is trying to raise at least $2,500 to help with Whistler’s medical bills. Whistler says she’s looking forward to going back to school and singing with her friends in choir.

