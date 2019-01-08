So Long Mild Temperatures, Hello 30s and Late Week Snow Threat!

Who is ready for the cold? Yeah don’t jump all at once.

We’ve been spoiled with mild above normal temperatures to start this year, that will be coming to an end today. It’s a pleasant and warm start to the day, temperatures are in the upper 50s to low 60s, but it’s windy, gusts exceeding 30mph out of the west southwest, we’re hitting our highs through the morning hours. Temps will gradually fall through the afternoon as strong northwest winds develop as a cold front pushes through the area. So enjoy the mild temperatures at least for half the day.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 6PM, wind could gust 30-40mph.

Clear and blustery conditions overnight, lows will dip into the upper 20s to low 30s across the Tri-State. Despite sunshine Wednesday highs will struggle to get out of the mid 30s with that north to northwest flow continuing.

The remainder of this week will feature, sunny, dry and cold conditions as high pressure settles into the area. Highs will hold in the mid to upper 30s. Clouds will increase Friday ahead of a developing storm system out in the Plains. Snow will breakout across the region Saturday morning through the afternoon. There are still uncertainties as to the exact track and intensity. There may be some mixed precipitation as well. But a good part of the Tri-State may see accumulating snow Saturday.

The EURO is a bit colder than the GFS and shows a mainly snow event here with 2-4″ across most of the region.

GFS brings snow and some mixing across parts of the area but still brings 2-4″ across the Tri-State. The storm system is still out over the Pacific, the models will probably jump around more throughout the week. But accumulating snow is well on the table for Saturday.

We will continue to update and fine tune the forecast as the week progresses.

