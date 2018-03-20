Long, Low-Speed Chase Ends With Arrest

A driver is in custody after a long, low-speed chase that all started with a stolen vehicle. Evansville Police say John Smith, 29, stole a vehicle from a home on South Roosevelt Drive around 5:00 this morning. The chase finally came to an end after Smith crashed on Mesker Park Drive.

An officer later saw that stolen vehicle at the Plasma Center on North First Avenue. Officers tried to approach Smith in the car, but they say he drove off.

The chase continued south on First Avenue to Fulton and Diamond Avenue. Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies used stop sticks on Diamond Avenue, but the chase continued onto Mesker Park Drive until the driver crashed.

“The driver jumped out of the car and took off running. but what he did not realize that the first unit in the pursuit was a K9 unit,” Sgt. Jason Cullum said, “The dog was able to make an apprehension about 15 to 20 seconds after the driver got out and ran through the back yard.”

Smith was taken to a hospital for his injuries, but he is now booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail. His charges, include two counts of resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, and possession of methamphetamine.

Comments

comments