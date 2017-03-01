The Long-Lived, Violent Supercell: February 28, 2017…..Vs. The Tri-State Tornado/Supercell

A long-lived, cyclical supercell tracked from Missouri, through southern Illinois & Indiana before diminishing over southeastern Indiana.

Up to 4″ diameter hail fell with this storm in Jackson County, Illinois from the storm, multiple likely strong to violent tornadoes were produced (3 deaths & several injuries). EF2 tornadoes with winds up to 130 mph were produced in Lawrence County, Indiana (7 miles southeast of Mitchell) & at & west of Ireland (Dubois County). Winds were measured to 60 mph at Celestine from the storm, while trees/powerlines were knocked down in Pike County, blocking some roads.

Tornadoes were reported at Enfield, Crossville, Griffin, near Owensville & Fort Branch. Large hail broke windows in a mobile home in Hamilton County.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



