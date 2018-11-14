44News | Evansville, IN

The LOL Comedy Magic Show is Back!

November 14th, 2018 44News This Morning, Entertainment

He keeps his audiences captive on stage at Holiday World and Las Vegas, and he was here today with a special illusion!

You can catch Brandon and Abbi at Lamasco Bar and Grill, Sunday, November 25th.

They packed the house at their last all ages show, that will be at 1 pm, then things get a little rowdier with the adults only show at 7 pm.

(My Kevin and I went and had an absolute BLAST!)

Entry is free, but the bar will expect you to spend twenty bucks (bring 3 friends, that’s $5 each), and you can make reservations.

I wouldn’t wait to the last minute to do that.


Gretchin Irons

44News Entertainment Insider.

