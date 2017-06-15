Lois Patton to be Honored by UE

When the University of Evansville volleyball team takes the floor for their home-opener they will be playing on Lois D. Patton Court inside the Meeks Family Fieldhouse.

UE announced the fieldhouse will house the Purple Aces volleyball and women’s basketball teams when renovations are complete and both playing surfaces will be named after Patton.

Prior to 2017, the Aces women’s basketball team played their home games at the Ford Center along with the men’s team.

With the upgrades to the fieldhouse, it can now be the stand-alone home of UE women’s basketball.

The full list of additions to the facility are:

– New bleachers on the west side of the facility

– Chairback seating

– Taraflex floor for volleyball (1st facility in the MVC to do so)

– Resurfaced women’s basketball floor

– New baskets

– Upgraded sound system

– New main videoboard, score/stat board, LED scoreboard on each sideline and two video sideline boards

– Updated volleyball netting equipment

As for Patton, she started her career at UE in 1966 and strived to give female athletes an opportunity to compete in college athletics.

The ceremonies to officially name the courts will be Sept. 8 and Nov. 12, when both teams play their first home game.

