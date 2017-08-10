Lois Patton Elected to MVC Hall of Fame

Considered by many as a pioneer of women’s athletics at the University of Evansville, Lois Patton will have a place in the Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Fame.

The MVC announced their 2018 class Thursday, which included Patton and five other inductees.

Darren Brooks, Southern Illinois; Christian Goy, Illinois State; Mary Ellen Hill, Bradley; Bill Rowe, Missouri State; Dani Tyler, Drake and Patton will have their names immortalized March 2, 2018.

“This is overwhelming and surprising, but I feel that it is a validation of my work at the University of Evansville,” Patton said in a press release from UE.

“This recognition is a testament to the university and the support it has had for the women programs and how it has survived and improved quite a bit over the years. This is definitely the pinnacle of my career and is very humbling.”

Patton started four women’s teams at the school, including women’s basketball and volleyball.

She also served as the first head coach in program history for Aces women’s basketball from 1969-76.

The playing surface for both teams will be ceremoniously named Louis D. Patton Court on Sept. 8.

The Hall of Fame ceremony is part of the State Farm Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Championship that runs March 1-4, 2018.

