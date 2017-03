Activists behind Logan’s Promise are remembering the lives of those killed in impaired driving accidents and reminding the community to have a plan. Hundreds of people committed to ending impaired driving laced up their shoes for the 3rd annual “Walk to Remember.” Logan Brown is typically the focus of the annual walk but this year the focus was on all victims of impaired driving who are no longer here.

Lauren Leslie Lauren Leslie is from Evansville, and has previously worked as a News Producer. Lauren graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor of Science in Radio and Television and a Minor in Criminal Justice. More Posts Follow Me:



