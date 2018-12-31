Home Indiana Evansville Logan’s Promise Aims to Keep Roads Safe for NYE December 31st, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Getting around on the roads on New Years Eve can not only be difficult but dangerous.

Logan’s Promise is making sure everyone has a safe option to get home through the new year by teaming up with River City Yellow Cab to provide free rides home through January 1st.

The organization is in honor of late Reitz football player Logan Brown, who was killed in a head-on crash by a drunk driver in March of 2015. Those behind Logan’s Promise encourage everyone to take advantage of the safe option when bringing in the New Year.

Logan’s father Charles Brown says, “The goal is just to keep people off the street and allow people to make good choices and those people that are out on the streets to have a safe path home.”

The service is for residents of Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick and Gibson Counties. People wanting to use the service will have to call Yellow Cab or use the Nextaxi app.

