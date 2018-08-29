Loehrlein Murder Trial Enters Day Three

Jurors in the murder trial of Clint Loehrlein continued to hear witness testimony on its third day.

Loehrlein is on trial in Vanderburgh County for murder and attempted murder charges.

His twin daughters took the stand on August 28th telling jurors what they remembered from the incident that occurred in January of 2017.

Defense Attorney Robert Canada says the trial will likely wrap up on Friday.

The trial will likely recess early Thursday ahead of President Trump’s arrival in downtown Evansville.

