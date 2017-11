A lock down is lifted at a school in Owensboro. Police say Apollo High School is no longer on lockdown after a gun went off Monday afternoon.

Witnesses tell police, two men were arguing in the 4000 block of Carpenter Drive around 12:30 p.m. Two shots went off, but no one was hit.

One man was taken in for questioning as the school stayed on lockdown for about 25 minutes.

Comments

comments