Lock Out Lifted At Warrick County Schools After Social Media Threat February 19th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Department says a threat posted to the social media app “Snapchat” Monday morning around 6:30 a.m., was not credible, and came from outside the department’s jurisdiction.

A heightened police presence was seen at both school campuses through out the entire school day.

Concerned parents picked up their students from both Castle North, and South Middle Schools to ensure their child’s safety while the authorities investigated the origin of the threat.

Both of the middle schools went into lock-out mode this morning; no students allowed outside of the school, and anyone coming to the school would have to be let in by school administrators.

The authorities will continue to work with the FBI, and other law enforcement agencies to determine the source of the threat, but say the threat was not credible.

School schedules in Warrick County have returned to normal.

