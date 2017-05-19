Locher Named Lady Devils Head Coach

Jansen Locher is the new head coach of Owensboro High School girls basketball, according to a press release from the school this afternoon.

Locher served as an assistant coach for the Lady Devils the last three years.

The opening at OHS happened when former head coach Andy Groves resigned earlier this year.

Locher is an alumnus of Owensboro High School, graduating in 2007 before attending Western Kentucky University.

“I’m very excited about this opportunity to lead a great group of ladies both on and off the court,” Locher said. “My goal is to build a program that competes at the highest level. We are going to play hard, with pride, class and dedication.”

OHS Principal John DeLacey offered his support On the hiring as well.

“It’s always a great day when we can welcome back one of our own as the leader of a student-athlete organization,” Delacey said. “I believe Locher has what it takes to lead a very successful basketball team.”

