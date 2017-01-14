Locals Voice Opinions During Meet Your Legislator Event

Residents are voicing opinions to local leaders on various subjects. The annual Meet Your Legislator event happening at Evansville Central Library earlier today.

Locals got to ask questions on issues ranging from roads, to public education and the fight against drug abuse. One representative says he appreciates answering questions of different views and opinions.

Ryan Hatfield says, “Great opportunity to hear from the people of Evansville about what they expect out of us in the Legislature. The main issue today was roads and transportation, how we’re going to pay for our roads.”

Three politicians and a moderator participated. The local reps head back to the Indiana State Capital this week as more bills are discussed in the General Assembly.

