Locals Talk About T-Mobile and Sprint’s Possible Merge

Two mobile carriers begin to test its luck again. In the past, President Obama’s Administration disapproved of the merger. Now, T-Mobile and Spring say they reached a $26.5 billion agreement. If approved by President Donald Trump, the nation would only have three major networks in the mobile game.

Reports say it could mean a higher price for current T-Mobile and Sprint consumers, but for one Evansville resident, it’s only a short term concern right now. Gabriel Huang of Evansville says he was shopping for some network deals. Huang mentions, “I think I would never switch from AT&T to Sprint or T-Mobile but combined I believe they might have a better network or better offer than what AT&T or Verizon does currently.”

The deal values Sprint at $59 billion and the combined company at $146 billion. 5G aspirations are the main focus of the agreement. With the merger, executives say the new technology could allow the companies to provide faster service to American homes.

To learn more about the potential merge, click here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

comments